Cassidy: Krug, Carlo & McQuaid Won’t Return To Bruins’ Blue Line In Game 5

BOSTON (CBS) — It doesn’t look like the Bruins’ blue line will be getting any reinforcements back on Friday as the team fights off elimination.
Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Thursday that his trio of injured defensemen — Torey Krug (lower body injury), Brandon Carlo (upper body) and Adam McQuaid (upper body) — likely won’t be taking the ice for their do-or-die Game 5 Friday night in Ottawa.
“There are guys progressing, certainly, but to say in 24 hours that we’d have some people available? I would say no,” said Cassidy.
That means the Bruins will once again take the ice without three of their top-four blue liners from the regular season. Krug and Carlo have both been out since the end of the regular season, while McQuaid suffered his injury last Saturday in Game 2.
Boston trails the Senators 3-1 in their first-round playoff series.