WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Brad Marchand Got Robbed By Two Big-Time Saves From Craig Anderson

April 20, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand, Matt Dolloff, NHL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In the second and third games of the Bruins’ series against the Senators, Brad Marchand appeared tentative as the Sens’ defense clamped down on him when he had the puck. In Game 4, Marchand was simply stymied at the hands of Senators goalie Craig Anderson.

There’s no doubt that the Bruins need more production out of Marchand to even have a sniff at coming back in the series, which the Senators now lead 3-1 with a chance to close it out at home in Game 5 on Friday night. But Marchand at least showed more aggression in Wednesday’s Game 3 loss, driving to the net with more authority than he’d shown all series and firing six shots on goal.

But when Marchand had his best chances to bury the puck like he did in Game 1, Anderson was there to stop him. No save was bigger than the one he made on Marchand with the Sens up 1-0 and just over a minute left in regulation, when he stuffed Marchand at the doorstep. You can watch the save in the above video.

Marchand also got hoodwinked when he had a breakaway late in the first period. Anderson made a Dominik Hasek-esque diving poke check to smother Marchand’s shot before he had a chance to loft the puck over the sprawled goalie:

It’s hard not to tip your cap to Anderson for these saves, but Marchand simply needs to lift that puck in the air. On either of those impossibly juicy scoring chances.

Marchand was supposed to be the Bruins’ go-to player if they needed to score goals at the most crucial times. He did it with his game-winning goal in Game 1, but has been silenced ever since. Meanwhile, the Senators’ best player, defenseman Erik Karlsson, has seized control of the series and been easily the most dominant player on the ice. He was once again a huge factor in the game-winning goal for the Senators when he made a scintillating fake-slap shot to pass the puck to Bobby Ryan, who stuffed the puck home.

The Bruins certainly got the kind of effort from Marchand that they’ve needed all season in Game 4, but he needs to start finishing his chances. If Marchand can’t truly make his presence felt in Friday’s Game 5, the Bruins may have played their last game at the Garden this season.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia