Keller @ Large: Too Many Still Don’t Care About Sexual Harassment

BOSTON (CBS) – So the Bill O’Reilly era at Fox News is over, amid a seemingly never-ending parade of sexual harassment allegations O’Reilly and Fox chose to spend millions to settle rather than have the truth come out in court.

But what does this really mean?

O’Reilly won’t be missing any meals.

And Fox News is unlikely to suffer.

O’Reilly’s ratings were up before he left, a sign that the right-wing grievance culture so successfully mined by Fox is hard to alienate.

And for those who want to call this a victory for the cause of eradicating sexual harassment in the workplace, a note of caution.

Yes, O’Reilly’s ouster is a sign that Fox News advertisers feared the economic fallout from backlash against him, even if the network itself did not.

But keep in mind, many liberals and Democrats were ready to look the other way when Bill Clinton acted out in the ‘90s; many conservatives and Republicans shrugged off Trump’s sins just last year.

Yes, progress is being made.

We’ve come a long way from the “Mad Men” days when the right to leer, grope, harass and intimidate was considered a workplace perk. There are many offices these days where pulling a Clinton, Trump or O’Reilly will get you summarily canned.

But too many of us still don’t care.

And Bill O’Reilly’s ouster doesn’t change that disappointing reality.