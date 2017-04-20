WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Keller @ Large: Too Many Still Don’t Care About Sexual Harassment

April 20, 2017 7:56 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Bill O'Reilly, Fox News, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – So the Bill O’Reilly era at Fox News is over, amid a seemingly never-ending parade of sexual harassment allegations O’Reilly and Fox chose to spend millions to settle rather than have the truth come out in court.

But what does this really mean?

O’Reilly won’t be missing any meals.

And Fox News is unlikely to suffer.

O’Reilly’s ratings were up before he left, a sign that the right-wing grievance culture so successfully mined by Fox is hard to alienate.

And for those who want to call this a victory for the cause of eradicating sexual harassment in the workplace, a note of caution.

Yes, O’Reilly’s ouster is a sign that Fox News advertisers feared the economic fallout from backlash against him, even if the network itself did not.

bill Keller @ Large: Too Many Still Dont Care About Sexual Harassment

Bill O’Reilly. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
Restrictions

But keep in mind, many liberals and Democrats were ready to look the other way when Bill Clinton acted out in the ‘90s; many conservatives and Republicans shrugged off Trump’s sins just last year.

Yes, progress is being made.

We’ve come a long way from the “Mad Men” days when the right to leer, grope, harass and intimidate was considered a workplace perk. There are many offices these days where pulling a Clinton, Trump or O’Reilly will get you summarily canned.

But too many of us still don’t care.

And Bill O’Reilly’s ouster doesn’t change that disappointing reality.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia