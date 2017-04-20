WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

110,000 Pounds Of Banquet Frozen Meals Recalled For Salmonella Risk

April 20, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Recall

WASHINGTON (CBS) — The USDA is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of Banquet frozen meals because the dessert could be contaminated with salmonella.

Officials say it’s the brownie mix in the breaded chicken nugget and macaroni and cheese meal trays that’s the problem.

Full Recall Info

The recalled meals have a code of 3100080921 and a BEST IF USED BY date of July 20, 2018. They were sold in stores nationwide.

Conagra Brands says it was notified by a supplier than an ingredient in the brownie mix could contain salmonella.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from the meals.

 

 

 

