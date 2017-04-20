Cousin: Hernandez Was “Looking Forward” To More Family Time

BOSTON (CBS) — While most are left to speculate what Aaron Hernandez was thinking in the days and hours leading up to his death, one of his cousins thinks he has an idea.

“He was looking forward to spending time with his daughter and us back out here in the real world,” according to Randy Garcia.

Garcia, Aaron Hernandez’s cousin, spoke to WBZ-TV via Skype from Florida on Thursday.

He said he spoke with Hernandez just one day before the former football player was found dead in his prison cell. Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We just don’t know the truth, but we want answers to what happened,” Garcia added.

He also said that his cousin was usually a joyful person.

A juror in Hernandez’s most recent murder trial also agreed that Hernandez had appeared “normal” weeks and days earlier.

“The judge would crack a joke to lighten up the mood and Hernandez would laugh sometimes,” said juror Robert Monroe. “I got a very normal vibe off him, nothing that would indicate suicide.”

Monroe added, “When the verdict was rendered, he seemed to be crying tears of joy.”