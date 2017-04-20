WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Cousin: Hernandez Was “Looking Forward” To More Family Time

April 20, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez suicide, Christina Hager, Hernandez Juror

BOSTON (CBS) — While most are left to speculate what Aaron Hernandez was thinking in the days and hours leading up to his death, one of his cousins thinks he has an idea.

“He was looking forward to spending time with his daughter and us back out here in the real  world,” according to Randy Garcia.

Garcia, Aaron Hernandez’s cousin, spoke to WBZ-TV via Skype from Florida on Thursday.

He said he spoke with Hernandez just one day before the former football player was found dead in his prison cell. Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We just don’t know the truth, but we want answers to what happened,” Garcia added.

He also said that his cousin was usually a joyful person.

A juror in Hernandez’s most recent murder trial also agreed that Hernandez had appeared “normal” weeks and days earlier.

“The judge would crack a joke to lighten up the mood and Hernandez would laugh sometimes,” said juror Robert Monroe. “I got a very normal vibe off him, nothing that would indicate suicide.”

Monroe added, “When the verdict was rendered, he seemed to be crying tears of joy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia