2017 NFL Schedule Released, Patriots Will Host Chiefs On Opening Night

BOSTON (CBS) — We knew the Patriots would be kicking off the 2017 NFL season at Gillette Stadium, raising their newest Super Bowl banner with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in attendance.
Now we know who they’ll be facing on opening night: The Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFL released their 2017 schedule on Thursday, and the Patriots will make 5 appearances in prime time:
Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 7 Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 p.m.
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. WBZ
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. WBZ
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m.
Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:25 p.m. WBZ
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. WBZ
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 Atlanta Falcons 8:30 p.m.
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 p.m. WBZ
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 BYE WEEK
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at Denver Broncos 8:30 p.m.
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Oakland Raiders (Mexico) 4:25 p.m. WBZ
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. WBZ
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. WBZ
Week 14: Monday, Dec. 11 at Miami Dolphins 8:30 p.m.
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. WBZ
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. WBZ
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 New York Jets 1:00 p.m. WBZ
The Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will meet in a Super Bowl LI rematch at Gillette Stadium in Week 7 on October 22. The Pats will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 on Sunday Dec. 17 in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.
The Patriots will travel south of the border and square off against the Oakland Raiders on November 19 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
New England will close out their regular season with a pair of home games, first against the Bills on Christmas Eve and then a week later against the New York Jets on New Year’s Eve.
In addition to the regular season schedule being announced, the dates and times for the NFL’s preseason schedule was also finalized on Thursday:
Tune in to every game of the 2017 Patriots season on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the New England Patriots.
