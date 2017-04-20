2017 NFL Schedule Released, Patriots Will Host Chiefs On Opening Night

BOSTON (CBS) — We knew the Patriots would be kicking off the 2017 NFL season at Gillette Stadium, raising their newest Super Bowl banner with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in attendance.

Now we know who they’ll be facing on opening night: The Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL released their 2017 schedule on Thursday, and the Patriots will make 5 appearances in prime time:

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 7 Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. WBZ

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. WBZ

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m.

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:25 p.m. WBZ

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. WBZ

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 Atlanta Falcons 8:30 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 p.m. WBZ

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 BYE WEEK

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at Denver Broncos 8:30 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Oakland Raiders (Mexico) 4:25 p.m. WBZ

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. WBZ

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. WBZ

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 11 at Miami Dolphins 8:30 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. WBZ

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. WBZ

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 New York Jets 1:00 p.m. WBZ

The Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will meet in a Super Bowl LI rematch at Gillette Stadium in Week 7 on October 22. The Pats will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 on Sunday Dec. 17 in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots will travel south of the border and square off against the Oakland Raiders on November 19 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

New England will close out their regular season with a pair of home games, first against the Bills on Christmas Eve and then a week later against the New York Jets on New Year’s Eve.

In addition to the regular season schedule being announced, the dates and times for the NFL’s preseason schedule was also finalized on Thursday:

#Patriots Preseason schedule – games on #WBZ Ch 4

Thu 8/10 vs Jax 7:30pm

Sat 8/19 at Hou 8pm

Fri 8/25 at Det 7pm

Thu 8/31 vs NYG 7:30pm — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 20, 2017

