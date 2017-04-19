Wednesday’s Child: 9-Year-Old Hailey

Hailey is a happy and artistic 9-year-old Caucasian girl. She enjoys trying new things and loves being outside especially if she can be by the ocean. Hailey receives support in school through an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP). Hailey benefits from structure and does well with 1:1 attention. She has made tremendous progress over the last year, including but not limited to, identifying words to describe how she is feeling. Hailey will need a family that is able to support her current therapeutic work around her past trauma.

Legally freed for adoption, Hailey will need to have post adoption visits with her birth father as well as picture and letter correspondence with her birth mother. She also has a supportive relationship with her aunts which also should continue. Hailey would likely do best in a home without animals. Her social worker is open to exploring different family types for Hailey but she will need to be placed with a family with no children or significantly older children who could serve as role models.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.