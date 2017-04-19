WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Trash Truck Hangs Off The Side Of Wall In Newton

April 19, 2017 12:08 PM
NEWTON (CBS) — A heavy wrecker has been called to help recover a trash truck that went over an embankment in Newton, officials say.

The Newton Fire and Police Departments responded to 287 Langley Road on Wednesday morning.

Officials on the scene secured the suspended truck and were waiting for a heavy wrecker to lift the truck around 11:30 a.m., according to the Newton Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The Newton Fire Department also said that Newton Police had closed a nearby road as a precaution.

