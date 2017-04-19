NightSide – The End of the Death Penalty?

BOSTON (CBS) – At the end of April, Arkansas will at least temporarily lose access to one of the drugs currently used in the state’s administration of the death penalty. With the deadline getting closer, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is pushing for the state to execute eight death row inmates before the end of the month. But the assembly line feel that these executions have taken on has caused some to ask whether the death penalty is a holdover from a less civilized time, and whether we should just get rid of it completely. Do you support the death penalty? Do you have a problem with Arkansas trying to execute eight prisoners in less than two weeks?

Originally broadcast April 18th, 2017.