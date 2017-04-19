Police Seek Different SUV Believed To Be Involved In Fatal Milford Hit And Run

MILFORD (CBS) – Police have determined that a Toyota Scion initially believed to be involved in a hit and run that killed a young boy in Milford Sunday night was not the one that struck the child.
Instead, Milford Police are now looking to find two other vehicles that may have been involved.
Detectives have watched surveillance video from 10 cameras. As a result, police are looking for a dark color 2010 Chevy Traverse and a light colored 2015 or 2016 Nissan Rogue.
Police said the current focus is on finding the Traverse, believing that it was the vehicle that killed 4-year-old Jonathan Loja.
“We owe it to this child, we owe it to the family to figure out exactly what took place,” said Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin.