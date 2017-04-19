Malcolm Mitchell: President Trump’s Shout-Out ‘Almost Brought Me To Tears’

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell came up big in the Super Bowl for the Patriots. He was among the many names who got a shout-out from President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his efforts.

The president acknowledged Mitchell’s performance in the Patriots’ win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI during the Pats’ trip to the White House on Wednesday, saying the rookie “handled the pressure of the Super Bowl like an absolute, true veteran.” Mitchell caught six of seven targets for 70 yards in the Super Bowl, several of them as part of key drives during the Patriots’ historic 25-point comeback in the second half.

Mitchell spoke about the experience of getting mentioned by the president after the Patriots’ visit concluded.

“Almost brought me to tears,” said Mitchell. “As a child growing up, I never would have thought a president would have said my name by any means.”

Mitchell was simply excited about the opportunity to visit the White House and get the full experience of learning more about the office of the president.

“As a kid, you read about history, read about the White House, to actually go in and experience first-hand is something I hope everyone gets the opportunity to do,” said Mitchell.

President Trump mentioned several other Patriots players by name, but not quarterback Tom Brady.