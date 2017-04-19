Isaiah Thomas Thanks Boston, Celtics Fans In First Comments On Sister’s Death

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas has played in both of the Celtics playoff games since his younger sister was killed in a car accident over the weekend, but has chosen not to talk to the media.

Thomas broke his silence on Wednesday by way of a statement released by the Celtics on Twitter, thanking the team, Celtics fans and the City of Boston for their support during this tough time.

“I never could have imagined a day where my little sister, Chyna, wouldn’t be here. She and my family are everything to me, so the pain I am feeling right now is impossible to put into words,” the statement said. “This has been without question the hardest week of my life.

“At the same time, I have been overwhelmed by the love and support that I have received and couldn’t be more thankful for my friends, family, fans, the City of Boston, Celtics organization, and the NBA community. I truly appreciate all of the support you’ve shown me the past several days and thank you for respecting my privacy as I continue to grieve and heal with my loved ones at this time.”

Thomas left the team following Tuesday night’s Game 2 loss in Boston to be with his family in Tacoma, Washington. No funeral arrangements have been made for Chyna Thomas at the moment.

Thomas is expected to rejoin the Celtics for Friday night’s Game 3 in Chicago. He’s been Boston’s leading scorer in the series, averaging 26.5 points per game, but the top-seeded Celtics are down 0-2 to Chicago.