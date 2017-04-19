WATCH LIVE: 2:30 pm Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots @ White House | Read More | No Brady

Rob Gronkowski Crashes Sean Spicer’s White House Press Conference

April 19, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, Sean Spicer

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Hail to the Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski is up to his usual antics at the White House on Wednesday as President Donald Trump prepares to honor the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots.

The star tight end poked his head into the daily media briefing – during which Press Secretary Sean Spicer was discussing some pretty serious topics like the Iran nuclear deal – to say “Need some help?”

“I think I got this, but thank you,” replied Spicer, who is known to be a Patriots fan.

“You sure?” Gronkowski said.

“Uhh, maybe. . ,” Spicer answered before Gronkowski left. “Thanks man, I’ll see you in a minute.”

gronk spicer Rob Gronkowski Crashes Sean Spicers White House Press Conference

(Photos by Billie Weiss and Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Patriots are set to be recognized by the president in a 2:30 p.m. ceremony. Tom Brady said earlier in the day he would be skipping out due to family reasons.

