Boston Loses A Daily Flight To Middle East As Emirates Reduces US Service

BOSTON (CBS) – One of Logan Airport’s two daily flights to Dubai is being cut as the biggest airline in the Middle East is reducing service in the United States.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Emirates is cutting some flights to America because of lesser demand following the Trump administration’s push to ban travelers from several Muslim-majority countries, as well as other increased security measures like prohibiting laptops.
The move is “a commercial decision in response to weakened travel demand,” ever since Donald Trump became president, Emirates told the AP.
The changes will affect Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando starting next month.
Emirates service between Logan and Dubai International Airport began in March 2014. A second daily flight was added a little more than a year later.
The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft used for those flights had 304 economy class seats, 42 business class seats and eight private suites in first class.
Emirates also partnered with JetBlue to provide for increased connection options for travelers going through Boston.