Colin Miller Ready To Return For Bruins In Game 4 Vs. Senators

BOSTON (CBS) — After missing two games with a lower body injury, Colin Miller is ready to slide back into the lineup for a depleted Bruins defense in need of NHL-ready players.

Miller participated in an optional skate at the TD Garden on Wednesday ahead of the Bruins’ Game 4 tilt against the Ottawa Senators, who lead their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series 2-1. Both Miller and interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the final decision will be made at game time, but Cassidy said that Miller “looks like he’s ready to go.”

Should Miller re-join the lineup, he will be paired with John-Michael Liles in Game 4. Veteran Providence Bruins defenseman Tommy Cross, who filled in for Game 3 and was on the ice for three of the Sens’ four goals, will be swapped out.

Brandon Carlo (upper-body), Torey Krug (lower-body), and Adam McQuaid (upper-body) all remain day-to-day with no timetable for a return.

Rookie Charlie McAvoy has averaged 25:34 of ice time as an unexpected call-up to the NHL in the wake of the Bruins’ glut of injuries on the blue line. Joe Morrow joined the lineup in Game 2 and has averaged 21:13 of ice time in the series, after being a healthy scratch since Jan. 22.

Miller won’t get heavy minutes in a pairing with Liles, but at this point, the Bruins defense will take all the help it can get.

Tune in to 98.5 The Sports Hub for tonight’s Bruins-Senators Game 4 with coverage starting at 7 p.m.!