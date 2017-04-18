WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Report: Danny Amendola, Patriots Restructure For Third Straight Year

April 18, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Danny Amendola, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — One of Tom Brady’s key weapons from the Patriots’ last two Super Bowl championships is staying in the fold. Wide receiver Danny Amendola has opted to restructure his contract with the Patriots for the third year in a row, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on Twitter.

Amendola, 31, was scheduled to earn a $6 million base salary in 2017. Amendola also restructured his contract after the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Amendola hasn’t been the most productive regular season receiver in his four seasons with the Patriots, but has come up big in the team’s past two runs to the Lombardi Trophy. He caught one of Brady’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Super Bowl XLIX and made eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons, including the game-tying two-point conversion to help complete the Patriots’ historic comeback.

Terms of the restructured deal have yet to be disclosed.

