NightSide – Are MA Background Checks on Uber/Lyft Drivers too Strict?

April 18, 2017 1:20 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Over 8,200 Massachusetts drivers have been rejected to drive for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft after a state-run background check recently. This has caused a backlash amongst drivers that for instance have had their licenses suspended or had non-driving infractions decades ago, and are now deemed unfit and a hazard to drive. We have guest Paul Ford, a livery operator and lifelong resident, who has been adversely affected due to this background check. He’ll be joined in studio with criminal defense attorney, Johanna Griffiths and she’ll offer her insights from working with dozens of clients on this very matter.

Originally broadcast April 17th, 2017.

