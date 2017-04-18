WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Colin Miller Practices With Bruins, Close To Return For Game 4 Vs. Senators

April 18, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins defenseman Colin Miller practiced with the team on Tuesday as they get ready for Wednesday’s Game 4 against the Senators at the TD Garden. Interim head coach Bruce Cassidy deemed Miller day-to-day with a lower body injury, first suffered during Game 1 in Ottawa.

Fellow blue liner Brandon Carlo (upper-body) skated on his own prior to the Bruins’ practice, but is “doubtful” to be able to play in Game 4. Adam McQuaid (upper-body) and Torey Krug (lower-body) remain out with no timetable for a return.

The Bruins have been forced to hand heavy minutes to inexperienced or rusty defensemen in the wake of several key injuries to the back end. Charlie McAvoy, a 19-year-old rookie, has averaged 25:34 of ice time in the first three games of his NHL career.

Elsewhere on the blue line, 36-year-old John-Michael Liles and AHL veteran Tommy Cross played as the third pairing in Game 3 and allowed the Senators’ second goal of the game. Joe Morrow has averaged 21:13 of ice time in two games after having been a healthy scratch since Jan. 22.

The Bruins’ lack of defensive depth is catching up to them as they continue to lose the war of attrition in their series against the Senators, who are up 2-1. But even the return of just Miller to the lineup would be a major boost to a defensive corps that desperately needs one.

