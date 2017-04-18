Cohasset Man Charged With Stealing Military, Police Grave Markings

COHASSET (CBS) – A Cohasset man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole markers from military, police and fire department grave sites.
Police seized more than two dozen guns and military grade shells from the Doane Street home of 65-year-old Robert Stoddard on Friday.
While executing the search warrant, police also found the grave markers, which police say were stolen from a cemetery across the street from his home.
Officers are working to identify the family members of the servicemen, police officers, and firefighters whose grave markers were stolen.
The military mortar shells that were seized in the search were turned over to the U.S. Navy.
Stoddard was charged with three counts of desecrating a grave, five counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of improper storage of a handgun, and one count of possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers,