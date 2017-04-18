WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Video Of Marine Carrying American Flag In Boston Marathon Reaches Millions

April 18, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon, Jose Sanchez

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon is always full of unforgettable moments, and this year, one runner in particular made a truly lasting impression.

Pictures of Marine Jose Luis Sanchez flooded social media on Marathon Monday. The Texan could be seen carrying a large American flag while he ran the 26.2-mile course on a prosthetic leg.

A WBZ | CBS Boston Facebook video of Sanchez crossing the finish line was viewed about 9 million times in less than 24 hours and reached more than 20 million people. It’s been shared more than 105,000 times.

Sanchez lost the lower part of his leg in 2011 while serving his country in Afghanistan, he told WBZ-TV’s David Wade after the race.

The traumatic injury left Sanchez antisocial for years, and at first he didn’t acknowledge a gift he received after the incident.

But that gift – the large American flag filled with notes and inspirational stories – was on full display Monday.

“Instead of putting it away, I wanted to fly this flag again in their honor,” Sanchez said. “It’s for others to be inspired, to be motivated. I don’t do it for myself.”

There were thousands of comments on WBZ’s video, many calling Sanchez an inspiration.

