‘You Survived The Boston Marathon!’ Email From Adidas Has Twitter Cringing

BOSTON (CBS) – A poorly worded email has people on social media wondering when Adidas may issue an apology.

Several Twitter users on Tuesday posted an email they received from Adidas Running that invited them to share their Boston Marathon experience and shop for gear.

The problem was the subject line, which reads “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

Hey @adidas, I don't think this is the best subject line for an email…… pic.twitter.com/aByzQDS1Bf — Kyle (@kgeich) April 18, 2017

Three people were killed and many more were injured when bombs exploded near the marathon finish line on Boylston Street in 2013.

As expected, social media is calling out the unfortunate wording.

Someone in the marketing department at @Adidas is going to get fired hard for the subject of this email. pic.twitter.com/JqXoZnZQla — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) April 18, 2017

@adidasrunning I know this has good intentions but could really be taken the wrong way.@adidasoriginals @adidas pic.twitter.com/FNWQahC2lm — Wyatt (@WyattGFerrell) April 18, 2017

Apology from Adidas coming in 3..2..1.. pic.twitter.com/4U5As0BdKV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 18, 2017

On another note though, @adidas pretty poor taste with the word choice in the email. "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon" yikes — Michael DiPasquale (@ItsTheMikeD) April 18, 2017

So far, there’s been no word from Adidas.