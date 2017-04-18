‘You Survived The Boston Marathon!’ Email From Adidas Has Twitter Cringing

BOSTON (CBS) – A poorly worded email has people on social media wondering when Adidas may issue an apology.
Several Twitter users on Tuesday posted an email they received from Adidas Running that invited them to share their Boston Marathon experience and shop for gear.
The problem was the subject line, which reads “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”
Three people were killed and many more were injured when bombs exploded near the marathon finish line on Boylston Street in 2013.
As expected, social media is calling out the unfortunate wording.
So far, there’s been no word from Adidas.