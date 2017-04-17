WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV | Finish Line Camera | Heartbreak Hill (On Facebook)
BOSTON MARATHON: Follow Live Blog | Video Highlights | Road Closures | Complete Coverage

NFL Draft Preview Show: Who Could Patriots Target If They Don’t Move Up?

April 17, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Bob Socci, New England Patriots, NFL Draft, NFL Draft Preview Show, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — With the NFL Draft just a few weeks away, the Patriots are still without a first- or second-round selection.

The Patriots wouldn’t pick until the third round, No. 72 overall, if they don’t make any trades between now and draft day, but that doesn’t mean they won’t land themselves a solid contributor.

The radio voice of the New England Patriots, Bob Socci, welcomed CSNNE’s Phil Perry onto this weekend’s edition of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s NFL Draft Preview Show to discuss a few options for the Patriots, and the team’s biggest areas of need.

“Defensive end and tight end are two key spots for me,” said Perry. “While they’re pretty well stocked at defensive end right now with Rob Ninkovich, Trey Flowers and Kony Ealy, I think they could use one more body in there and so many guys will be available, even if they sit at 72, who fit the profile.”

Perry highlighted Ryan Anderson out of Alabama (who he called a “Rob Ninkovich type” for his knack for being around the ball) and Deatrich Wise out of Arkansas as potential targets for the Patriots in the third round.

“Those are guys who maybe other years would have gone in second round or maybe the end of the first, and now you may have shot at the somewhere in third round because the plethora of pass rushers, whether they’re outside linebackers or defensive ends, is so great,” said Perry. “It’s just math; those guys will be pushed down and [the Patriots] have a shot at some pretty good players.”

Perry also examined the offseason moves by Bill Belichick, and if those pickups replace the need to draft players. He also touched on some potential local picks around New England:


Socci also welcomed Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle to break down the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, potential top pick Myles Garrett and a few outside linebackers who could get drafted by the Patriots:


And to close Sunday’s show, Socci welcomed Emily Kaplan of The MMQB to discuss her feature on Patriots receiver Malcolm Mitchell, the QB draft class and the biggest mistake teams make in the NFL Draft:


Tune in to The NFL Draft Preview Show with Bob Socci on 98.5 The Sports Hub at 9 a.m. every Sunday leading up to the NFL Draft!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia