NFL Draft Preview Show: Who Could Patriots Target If They Don’t Move Up?

BOSTON (CBS) — With the NFL Draft just a few weeks away, the Patriots are still without a first- or second-round selection.

The Patriots wouldn’t pick until the third round, No. 72 overall, if they don’t make any trades between now and draft day, but that doesn’t mean they won’t land themselves a solid contributor.

The radio voice of the New England Patriots, Bob Socci, welcomed CSNNE’s Phil Perry onto this weekend’s edition of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s NFL Draft Preview Show to discuss a few options for the Patriots, and the team’s biggest areas of need.

“Defensive end and tight end are two key spots for me,” said Perry. “While they’re pretty well stocked at defensive end right now with Rob Ninkovich, Trey Flowers and Kony Ealy, I think they could use one more body in there and so many guys will be available, even if they sit at 72, who fit the profile.”

Perry highlighted Ryan Anderson out of Alabama (who he called a “Rob Ninkovich type” for his knack for being around the ball) and Deatrich Wise out of Arkansas as potential targets for the Patriots in the third round.

“Those are guys who maybe other years would have gone in second round or maybe the end of the first, and now you may have shot at the somewhere in third round because the plethora of pass rushers, whether they’re outside linebackers or defensive ends, is so great,” said Perry. “It’s just math; those guys will be pushed down and [the Patriots] have a shot at some pretty good players.”

Perry also examined the offseason moves by Bill Belichick, and if those pickups replace the need to draft players. He also touched on some potential local picks around New England:

Socci also welcomed Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle to break down the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, potential top pick Myles Garrett and a few outside linebackers who could get drafted by the Patriots:

And to close Sunday’s show, Socci welcomed Emily Kaplan of The MMQB to discuss her feature on Patriots receiver Malcolm Mitchell, the QB draft class and the biggest mistake teams make in the NFL Draft:

