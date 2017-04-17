WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Amputee Runs Boston Marathon With American Flag To Inspire Others

April 17, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: 121st Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon, Jose Sanchez, U.S. Marines

BOSTON (CBS) — Of the countless inspirations stories that rise from the Boston Marathon, the story of Jose Sanchez may make the short list.

The Texan Marine was injured while serving in Afganistan in 2011.

For years, as a recovering amputee following the accident, Sanchez said he kept to himself and was antisocial.

It took five years for Sanchez to even open and acknowledge a gift he received from fellow troops after the accident. It was a large, signed Amercian flag along with notes and stories of inspiration.

Seeing that flag changed Sanchez’s outlook.

 

“Instead of putting it away, I wanted to fly this flag again in their honor,” Sanchez told WBZ-TV after the race.

“It’s for others to be inspired, to be motivated. I don’t do it for myself,” explained Sanchez. “We live for others — I’ve learned that throughout being angry, and frustrated, and with all that PTSD. I’m channeling it to be positive and to give back to whatever I have taken away from the community.”

Sanchez finished his run for the Semper Fi Fund in 05:46:13.

