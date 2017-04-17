Haggerty: Bruins ‘Losing The War Of Attrition’ In Series Vs. Senators

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins can’t handle many more injuries to their main roster if they want to remain competitive with the Ottawa Senators. The so-called “War of Attrition” is ravaging the Bruins right now – and if they can’t get players back soon, it’s only going to make winning their playoff series against the Sens harder as it goes along.

CSNNE’s Joe Haggerty joined 985 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Monday to talk about the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators in Game 2 and the team’s status moving forward on the injury front. Defenseman Colin Miller is a “possibility” to return for Game 3, but David Krejci’s injury remains a mystery” while Brandon Carlos is doubtful.

Haggerty finds it hard to heap much blame on Tuukka Rask or the Bruins as a team for collapsing in Game 2, considering their glut of injuries hampering their ability to play at full strength and energy.

“The first goal that kind of opened the floodgates to [Chris] Wideman, I think some blame could go towards [Rask]. For sure, you’d like to see him step up and to be able to make that save to not have the momentum start turning away from them,” said Haggerty. “But I’ve got to be honest with you … When you’re down three of your top-4 defensemen that you’ve had all season long, when you need to play your 40-year-old No. 1 [defenseman] 30-plus minutes in a game for the fist time all season, when you need a 19-year-old [Charlie McAvoy] that’s only played in his first two games [to play 52-plus minutes]. …

“That tells you that the Boston Bruins are losing the war of attrition in the series, and the injuries are really compromising them in the big way on their back end.”

Listen to the full podcast below: