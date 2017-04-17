WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV | Finish Line Camera
BOSTON MARATHON: Follow Live Blog | Video Highlights | Road Closures | Complete Coverage

Couple Married On Heartbreak Hill 10 Years Ago Returns To Race

April 17, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: 10 year anniversary, 121st Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Husband and wife  Aaron Russell and Pattiann McAdams got married on Heartbreak Hill during the 2007 Boston Marathon. On Monday, they returned to run the race and celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The couple ran the race together, Russell finished with a time of 04:19:14 and McAdams following one second after.

“I am so happy to be here,” McAdams said while on Heartbreak Hill. “This race was harder than I ever thought it was.”

When Russell first proposed at the finish line of the New York City Marathon and said he wanted to get married at the Boston Marathon’s Heartbreak Hill, McAdams feared she might not even qualify.

“But we got there!” she said. “It’s been a testament of our life together. Marriage really is a marathon and we’ve stayed committed to the sport.”

 

The 2017 Marathon was Russell’s 20th consecutive Boston Marathon. McAdams was running it for the first time since her wedding day.

This time at Heartbreak Hill, Russell and McAdams had five children waiting to cheer them on.

