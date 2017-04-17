WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV | Finish Line Camera
BOSTON MARATHON: Follow Live Blog | Video Highlights | Road Closures | Complete Coverage

Unseasonable Heat Takes Toll On Boston Marathon Runners

April 17, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: 121st Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon, Bryan Altman

BOSTON (CBS) For spectators lining the 26-mile long Boston Marathon course, the clear skies and the warming 70-plus degree glow of the sun was a welcome respite from winter.

For marathoners however, the heat was a nightmare that made a difficult task even tougher.

In the late-morning and early-afternoon hours reports of heat-exhausted marathoners began coming in as temperatures rose into the mid-70s with minimal cloud cover to shield runners from the sun’s rays.

MORE: Complete coverage of the 121st Boston Marathon

Runners walking with hands on their hips, drenched from head to toe due to the heat were a common sight and many required medical assistance.

WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall reports about 20 runners had dangerously high body temperatures, requiring submersion into ice baths. The highest body temperature recorded was 108.8 degrees.

Some of those runners had to be forcibly restrained in the ice water baths to get there temps down. And they had so many baths going at one point they had to call in reinforcements to help.

Besides hydrating along the route, the Newton Fire Department helped cool runners down by turning fire hydrants into misting stations.

While the heat was trying for this year’s participants, it didn’t quite reach record-setting status.

The heat exceeded today’s temps most recently in 2012 when more than 4,000 runners dropped out of the race due to the 80-plus degree heat. That year the Boston Athletic Association offered a deferment to runners who decided not to run due to the high temperatures, allowing them to run in 2013 instead.

According to the Boston Marathon media guide, even those temps were manageable compared to some extremely unforgiving temperatures in prior years.

In 1905, the temperature reportedly exceeded 100 degrees and in 1909 it topped out at 97 degrees.

The highest recorded temperature since 1909 came in 1976 when the temperature on the course reportedly reached 96 degrees. Since then, the hottest recorded temperature came in 2004, when it reached 86 degrees on the course. That year saw a record number of heat-related illnesses, according to the media guide.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia