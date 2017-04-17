WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV | Finish Line Camera | Heartbreak Hill (On Facebook)
BOSTON MARATHON: Follow Live Blog | Video Highlights | Road Closures | Complete Coverage

Bobby Carpenter Helps Denna Laing Cross Boston Marathon Finish Line

April 17, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: 121st Boston Marathon, Bobby Carpenter, Boston Marathon, Denna Laing, Ice Hockey

BOSTON (CBS) — Former hockey stars Bobby Carpenter and Denna Laing crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon as a team.

For 26.2 miles, Carpenter pushed Laing, who was seriously injured while playing hockey in the 2016 Winter Classic, in a racing wheelchair.

Together, they finished the race in 04:32:30.

“It went extremely well,” Carpenter said after the race.

Laing added, “My voice is gone because I said hello to everybody in the crowd. I felt like everybody was screaming my name. It was so awesome.”

Before the race, Carpenter told WBZ-TV, “I wanted to do something different rather than run it for myself.”

Despite being in a wheelchair, Carpenter and Laing explained that she was going to be an important contribution to the team.

“I’ve tried to not talk to him for the past couple of days to keep a lot of conversation topics open,” Laing laughed. “I’ve also joked that I’ll sing him a song, so we’ll see how it goes.”

The duo discovered it was actually difficult to hear each other throughout the race because of all the cheering, though.

“It was hard to talk because it was so loud. We had to wait for it to die down and we just talked and read some signs,” recalled Carpenter. “She kept me loose, it was awesome.”

According to Laing, the team had been in the works since last June.

The 2017 Boston Marathon was Carpenter’s second and Laing’s first.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia