2017 Boston Marathon Men’s Winner: Geoffrey Kirui

April 17, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: 121st Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon, Galen Rupp, Geoffrey Kirui

BOSTON (CBS) – Geoffrey Kirui won the men’s 2017 Boston Marathon Monday with an official time of 2:09:37.

Check: Top Finishers

His victory completed a Kenyan sweep, as Edna Kiplagat took the women’s title in her first Boston Marathon.

men3 2017 Boston Marathon Mens Winner: Geoffrey Kirui

Geoffrey Kirui and Galen Rupp pulled away from the pack together. (WBZ-TV)

“I’m very happy,” Kirui told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “As Kenyans, I’m happy to see we have performed well.”

It was Kirui’s first time running Boston.

Kirui and Galen Rupp of Oregon separated from the lead pack in Newton, but Kirui pulled away and took over the race in mile 23 and never looked back.

Rupp finished second in 2:09:58.  It was his first Boston Marathon and just his third marathon overall.

Suguru Osaki of Japan finished third in 2:10:28.

meb1 2017 Boston Marathon Mens Winner: Geoffrey Kirui

2014 champion Meb Keflezighi salutes the crowd after finishing his final Boston Marathon. (WBZ-TV)

2014 champion Meb Keflezighi, the last American to win Boston, finished 13th in 2:17:00.

Crowds cheered as he crossed the finish line.

It was his last competitive Boston Marathon.  He will retire from racing after running the New York Marathon in November.

