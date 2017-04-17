2017 Boston Marathon Men’s Winner: Geoffrey Kirui

BOSTON (CBS) – Geoffrey Kirui won the men’s 2017 Boston Marathon Monday with an official time of 2:09:37.

Check: Top Finishers

His victory completed a Kenyan sweep, as Edna Kiplagat took the women’s title in her first Boston Marathon.

“I’m very happy,” Kirui told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “As Kenyans, I’m happy to see we have performed well.”

It was Kirui’s first time running Boston.

Kirui and Galen Rupp of Oregon separated from the lead pack in Newton, but Kirui pulled away and took over the race in mile 23 and never looked back.

Rupp finished second in 2:09:58. It was his first Boston Marathon and just his third marathon overall.

Suguru Osaki of Japan finished third in 2:10:28.

2014 champion Meb Keflezighi, the last American to win Boston, finished 13th in 2:17:00.

Crowds cheered as he crossed the finish line.

It was his last competitive Boston Marathon. He will retire from racing after running the New York Marathon in November.