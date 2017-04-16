BOSTON MARATHON: LIVE COVERAGE 7AM WBZ-TV, 9AM WBZ-AM & CBSBOSTON.COM
Weather Forecast | Road Closures | Mile-By-Mile Guide | Complete Coverage

Pet Parade: Daisy’s Animal Rescue League

April 16, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Anaridis Rodriguez, Daisy's Animal Rescue League, Nick Giovanni, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the seven dogs available for adoption from Daisy’s Animal Rescue League in Sterling was featured on Sunday’s Pet Parade.

King is a three-year-old mix who is currently being fostered by a member of the Daisy’s staff.

king Pet Parade: Daisys Animal Rescue League

King. (WBZ-TV)

King is a love bug and loves people and kids, but he’s looking for a forever home that doesn’t have cats.

He’s an active dog who loves long walks and jumping for his treats. He’s currently learning commands like sit and stay.

Daisy’s puts all their dogs through training–including basic obedience classes.

For more information, visit the Daisy’s Animal Rescue League Facebook page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia