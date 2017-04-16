Pet Parade: Daisy’s Animal Rescue League

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the seven dogs available for adoption from Daisy’s Animal Rescue League in Sterling was featured on Sunday’s Pet Parade.
King is a three-year-old mix who is currently being fostered by a member of the Daisy’s staff.
King is a love bug and loves people and kids, but he’s looking for a forever home that doesn’t have cats.
He’s an active dog who loves long walks and jumping for his treats. He’s currently learning commands like sit and stay.
Daisy’s puts all their dogs through training–including basic obedience classes.
For more information, visit the Daisy’s Animal Rescue League Facebook page.