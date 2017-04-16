Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Lynn Museum

LYNN (CBS) — A shooting in front of the Lynn Museum has left one man dead and another man injured, police say.

Officials responded to the scene at 25 Exchange Street just after 3:10 Sunday afternoon.

The Essex County DA later confirmed that a 46-year-old Lynn resident succumbed to his injuries. The other man remained in stable condition at Mass General Hospital.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot towards Broad Street.

Police are continuing to investigate and are reaching out to witnesses.

The name of the victim or a description of the suspect has not been released.

No further information has been made available at this time.