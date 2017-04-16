Keller @ Large: Talking Trump With Joe Mathieu

BOSTON (CBS) — Taking a break from talking to the pols for a week, WBZ political analyst Jon Keller sat down with WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Joe Mathieu to discuss national and local politics.

Keller brought up the fact that President Donald Trump reversed his positions on several issues last week–including NATO’s value, China being a currency manipulator, the export-import bank, whether or not to keep Janet Yellen, and intervention in Syria.

“Some of these are more critical than others, particularly the China currency matter,” said Mathiu. “I mean he pledged every time–we went to a lot of these speeches, Jon–every time on the campaign, that was on day one what we heard. That moved markets when he changed his mind. The dollar went down … When you’re moving financial markets with your words, it is a reminder that every tweet and every reference actually matters when you’re the president–and when you’re changing your story, people notice.”

After reports from the last week that Trump’s chief strategist Stephen Bannon’s job might be in jeopardy, Keller and Mathieu discussed White House palace intrigue.

“When the president’s asked, ‘Do you have faith in your chief political strategist Steve Bannon?’ and he says, ‘Well, Steve’s a nice guy,’ we have a problem here,” Mathieu said.

He said perhaps the president’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, might be closer to Trump’s ear.

Keller said he didn’t think many Trump supporters went to the polls wanting Jared Kushner.

“Voting for the family, essentially,” Mathieu said. “I don’t think many did.”

Keller and Mathieu also discussed Gov. Charlie Baker’s high approval ratings, as well as Elizabeth Warren’s reelection campaign.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.