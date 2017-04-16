Isaiah Thomas ‘Struggling’ After Sister’s Death, But Expected To Play In Game 1

BOSTON MARATHON: LIVE COVERAGE 7AM WBZ-TV, 9AM WBZ-AM & CBSBOSTON.COM
April 16, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Chyna Thomas, Isaiah Thomas, NBA Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said point guard Isaiah Thomas is expected to play Sunday in the team’s playoff opener a day after his sister was killed in a car crash in Washington state.

Chyna Thomas died Saturday morning when her car veered off the highway and crashed into a jersey barrier.

The Celtics play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs.

Stevens said Thomas went through the team’s walkthrough Sunday afternoon, and the intention is for him to play.

But Stevens added that things could change, and Thomas is “struggling.”

“When you see tough things that happen to people, this community rallies around them,” Stevens told reporters. “You can already feel that.”

