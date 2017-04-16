Ipswich DPW Worker Hurt By Falling Tree

IPSWICH (CBS) — An Ipswich Department of Public Works employee was injured by a falling tree during a fire overhaul operation Sunday morning.
Police said the tree fell on the man around 10:20 a.m. in the woods near Pineswamp and Linebrook Roads.
The worker, a 46-year-old Gloucester man, was flown by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews from the DPW and Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Fire Control had been going through the wooded area to put water on hot spots a day after fourteen area fire departments were called there to put out forest fires.
State and Ipswich Police are investigating to find out what caused the incident, and police said OSHA has been notified.