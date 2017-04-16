Chronicle Of Marathon History ‘Boston’ Debuts

BOSTON (CBS) – The documentary film ‘Boston’, a chronicle of marathon history, debuted at Boston’s Wang Theater Saturday.
The film documents the storied history of the Boston Marathon’s beginnings in 1897. That race featured only 15 runners, this year’s race has over 30,000 competitors.
The movie also covers the emotional race in 2014, one year after the 2013 tragedy. One film goer said those scenes brought tears to her eyes.
Film goer Jenn Glabicky expressed gratitude and satisfaction for the film.
“It was a really great experience. It’s a great way to Boston ready and excited about the marathon on Monday,” Glabicky said.
Viewer Stephanie Walsh also enjoyed the film.
“It was wonderful. I hope everyone gets an opportunity to see this,” Walsh said.
A portion of the admission price will go to support a park that is being built in honor of Martin Richards, the 8-year-old boy killed during the 2013 marathon bombing.
Over 2,000 people attended Saturday’s premier. The film will be shown again on Wednesday evening.