Body Found In Charles River Identified As Missing Southboro Man

April 16, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Charles River, Michael Kelleher, MISSING, Southborough

BOSTON (CBS) — The family of a missing Southborough man confirmed that his body was pulled from the Charles River on Sunday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we have to share with you that our son Michael Kelleher has passed. Sadly, Michael was claimed by the Charles River the night of his disappearance. At 8:00 this morning, the river gave him back to us,” parents, Lori and Mike Kelleher, said in a statement Sunday evening. 

Kelleher, 23, of Southborough, had been missing since during a Celtics game on March 29.

Surveillance cameras spotted Kelleher leaving the TD Garden at about 9 p.m. that night. At 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., his cell phone was pinged on Tremont Street, about a mile away.

State Police also believe Kelleher tried to hire an Uber near the Garden.

According to family members, Kelleher was intoxicated at this time.

On April 3, police began to searching for Kelleher by the Charles River Dam and under the Zakim Bridge.

zakim Body Found In Charles River Identified As Missing Southboro Man

State Police search Charles River for Michael Kelleher on April 3. (WBZ-TV)

According to police, a witness called in that a deceased body could be seen on the eastern end of Charles River at the Locks Sunday morning. The body was initially transported to the MSP Marine Unit base.

Police say the cause of death is still under investigation.

“Michael was loved by many and we want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this difficult time. We would also like to thank everyone who prayed for Michael’s safe return, forwarded pics, gave ideas to find him, canvassed all of Boston and Cambridge with his “Missing” flyers, spoke to the media, detectives, police and PI,” the statement from Lori and Mike Kelleher continued. 

State police detectives and Crime Scene Services troopers are continuing to investigate.

