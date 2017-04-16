WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
BOSTON MARATHON: LIVE COVERAGE 7AM WBZ-TV, 9AM WBZ-AM & CBSBOSTON.COM
Weather Forecast | Road Closures | Mile-By-Mile Guide | Complete Coverage

Arrest In Murder Of Vanessa Marcotte A ‘Relief’ For Family Members

April 16, 2017 8:51 PM
LEOMINSTER (CBS) —  One day after the breakthrough in the murder of Vanessa Marcotte, her family says they are still processing that an arrest has been made.

Marcotte’s cousin, Caroline Totti was close in age to Marcotte, had grown up alongside her in Leominster.

“It doesn’t get better, it just changes, I’d say. Grief is a complicated process,” Totti told WBZ-TV on Sunday.

Vanessa Marcotte, 27, was found slain near her parent’s home on August 8, 2016. She had been out for a jog while home from New York and visiting her parents in Princeton.

State Police arrested 31-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz in Marcotte’s murder on Saturday.

Totti called Marcotte’s death the “most shocking thing that’s happened in [her] life.”

“She was my other half, she is my person, and it is hard to believe,” Totti continued.

An arrest does not bring back Vanessa, said Totti, but it is a “relief.”

“It’s the first step of justice for Vanessa.”

Focusing their efforts on the Vanessa T Marcotte Foundation is also helping Totti and her family cope. The organization is dedicated to helping women live free from violence.

Totti explained, “I think the only way we can move on from this is if we can help others in this situation and feel gratified from that work. And that’s exactly what Vanessa would do.”

Another cousin, Steve Vittorioso, described the extended wait for an arrest.

“It was a long eight months for everybody involved,” he explained. “And that’s where we as a family just really leaned on each other and just being in close contact with Vanessa’s friends too. We all just came together and really rallied behind each other.”

On June 17, the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation will hold a 5K Walk and Run at Wachusett Mountain. That date would have been Marcotte’s 28th birthday.

