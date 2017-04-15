Sources: Arrest Made In Murder Of Princeton Jogger Vanessa Marcotte

MILLBURY (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police have made an arrest in the murder of a jogger last year, sources told WBZ-TV Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca.
Vanessa Marcotte was 27 when she was found slain near her parents’ home on August 8, 2016.
The Google executive, visiting from New York, went for a run the afternoon of August 7. Her body was later found naked and burned off Brooks Station Road just a half mile from her mother’s home.
Sources said the suspect was being held at the State Police barracks in Millbury, and is due to be arraigned on Tuesday.
