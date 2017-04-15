WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
LIVE 2:49PM: One Boston Day Moment Of Silence At Marathon Finish Line
LIVE 7PM: The Making Of New Boston Marathon Documentary | On WBZ-TV & CBSBoston.com

Sources: Arrest Made In Murder Of Princeton Jogger Vanessa Marcotte

April 15, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Massachusetts State Police, Murder, Vanessa Marcotte

MILLBURY (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police have made an arrest in the murder of a jogger last year, sources told WBZ-TV Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca.

Vanessa Marcotte was 27 when she was found slain near her parents’ home on August 8, 2016.

The Google executive, visiting from New York, went for a run the afternoon of August 7. Her body was later found naked and burned off Brooks Station Road just a half mile from her mother’s home.

Sources said the suspect was being held at the State Police barracks in Millbury, and is due to be arraigned on Tuesday.

millbury Sources: Arrest Made In Murder Of Princeton Jogger Vanessa Marcotte

The Millbury State Police barracks, where sources tell WBZ-TV the suspect arrested in the Vanessa Marcotte murder is being held. (WBZ-TV)

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

