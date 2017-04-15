Princeton Residents Express Relief At Arrest Of Marcotte Murder Suspect

PRINCETON (CBS) – Residents in Princeton are breathing easier because of the arrest Friday of the man suspected in the murder of Vanessa Marcotte.

For the town of 3,400 people, major city crime has been an unknown.

That’s why a number of townspeople gathered together to hear Worcester County DA Joseph Early, Jr. make the announcement.

Princeton resident Carole Haug was happy.

“Yes! Yes! We’re happy to hear that because this town has been on pins and needles since this happened,” Haug said. “This just doesn’t happen around here. It’s just great news.”

Resident Melissa Goodnow said people were nervous about being outside.

“People were very scared to be out on the street walking by themselves, walking or jogging,” Goodnow said.

The DA’s office says the family still asks their privacy be respected.