Bruins Lose To Senators, 4-3 In Overtime

BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins looked to be headed back to Boston with a 2-0 series lead. But instead, it was the Ottawa Senators who came storming back to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1 thanks to a 4-3 overtime win.

Boston lost a 2-goal third period lead as Ottawa scored twice in the final period to force overtime.

In the extra session, Dion Phaneuf scored for Ottawa to send the series back to Boston tied after two games.

The Bruins initially grabbed momentum with a 3-goal second period, but Ottawa came scrambling back to tie the score at 3-3 with 12:12 left in the third.

Drew Stafford opened the scoring midway through the second. Ottawa knotted the score at 1-1 just over a minute later.

Boston was back in the lead with 7:21 to play in the second period on a tally from Tim Schaller.

Patrice Bergeron added to the lead when he tipped in a power play goal and the Bruins had momentum with a 3-1 edge.

Early in the third period, however, Ottawa scored twice in the first eight minutes to tie the game and send the crowd into a frenzy.

Neither team found the back of the net in the remainder of regulation, setting up Phaneuf’s overtime winner.

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday night at 7 p.m. on the ice of TD Garden.