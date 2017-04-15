Marcotte’s Family Says ‘Thank You’ To Authorities For Arrest Of Marcotte Murder Suspect

PRINCETON (CBS) – Vanessa Marcotte’s family says they’re grateful for the arrest of the suspect in Vanessa’s murder.

“On behalf of Vanessa’s family and the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, we’d like to thank DA Joseph Early and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police, the Princeton Police Department, and the entire community for their help that led to the arrest of the suspect in Vanessa’s case,” the family said.

The statement also said the weeks and months since last August have been very difficult.

“After eight long months, we’re able to take the first step toward justice for Vanessa. She was a beautiful, intelligent, and generous young woman whose passion for giving back to the community will always be remembered,” the family said. “As we move forward, her spirit will live on through The Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation that strives to empower women to live boldly and fearlessly.”

Residents in Princeton are breathing easier because of the arrest Friday of the man suspected in the murder of Vanessa Marcotte.

For the town of 3,400 people, major city crime has been an unknown.

That’s why a number of townspeople gathered together to hear Worcester County DA Joseph Early, Jr. make the announcement.

Princeton resident Carole Haug was happy.

“Yes! Yes! We’re happy to hear that because this town has been on pins and needles since this happened,” Haug said. “This just doesn’t happen around here. It’s just great news.”

Resident Melissa Goodnow said people were nervous about being outside.

“People were very scared to be out on the street walking by themselves, walking or jogging,” Goodnow said.

Colon-Ortiz is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court.