Celtics @ 7: Special Extended Celtics-Bulls Preview

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA playoffs are here! The Celtics and Bulls will tip-off their first-round series at the Garden Easter Sunday, which gave “Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman plenty of time Saturday on 98.5 The Sports Hub to preview the set with a special extended show.
Will the C’s win, and what happens if they don’t? How long will it take, and what are fair postseason expectations?
Is rebounding still a concern for the Green after the Bulls’ mid-season move? Who will complement Isaiah Thomas on offense? Can the C’s finally find some consistency on defense and reliable bench production? Will “National TV Rajon Rondo” be able to steal a game or two against his old team?
The show hit on those topics and many, many more, with insights from the Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach and K.C. Johnson from the Chicago Tribune.
Enjoy the full podcast below.
Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7