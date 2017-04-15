Carlisle Assault Suspect Arrested

LOWELL (CBS) – Lowell police Friday arrested the man wanted for an alleged assault in Carlisle.
The Middlesex DA’s office says William Baafi, 36 of Lowell, allegedly accosted a female jogger in the Great Brook State Park in April.
The woman was leaving the park when Baafi approached the woman while she was attempting to get into her car.
The suspect also allegedly went up to her car window, yelled at the woman, and attempted to enter the car.
Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan says the arrest is the result of cooperation between agencies.
“This arrest is the result of the cooperative work of several local law enforcement agencies to identify and locate the defendant. I applaud the Carlisle Police Department for their comprehensive investigation and their collaboration with our Office which led to resolution in this matter,” Ryan said.
Lowell police arrested Baafi at his home without incident. He is expected to be arraigned in Concord District Court on Tuesday.