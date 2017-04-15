WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Boston Marathon Director Featured In Documentary After Coordinating Races For Decades

April 15, 2017 7:05 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon, Boston- The Documentary, Dave McGillivray

BOSTON (CBS) – Dave McGillivray, race director and three-year coordinator for the Boston Marathon races will take on another job, as an actor in the “Boston -The Documentary.”

McGillivray has been given a feature role in the movie, which is centered on the Boston Marathon.

“When you look at all the other races in the world, no one else has a movie,” said McGillivray with a proud smile.

boston marathon 1 Boston Marathon Director Featured In Documentary After Coordinating Races For Decades

Racers running in the race. (WBZ-TV)

The 121st Boston Marathon will be his 30th year as Race Director and his 45th consecutive year running the Marathon. McGillivray lives and breathes the Boston Marathon, it is in his DNA.

While watching the documentary, there was one part that made him emotional.

“When I think of the Boston Marathon I always think of one person, that’s Johnny Kelley, the elder,” said McGillivray. “When they do some coverage on him that really emotionally hit me more than anything.”

Kelley is a Boston Marathon legend and good friend of McGillivray. He finished 58 times, winning twice, and placing second, seven different times.

Kelley is one of the many marathon legends highlighted in this movie.

“They took the most iconic aspects of the history of the Marathon and they truly made a very special documentary on it,” said McGillivray.

That long history now includes the 2013 bombings on Boylston Street.

“We turned bad, we turned evil into good. 2014 was epic with Meb winning, with the names of the victims on his bib.”

boston marathon 2 meb Boston Marathon Director Featured In Documentary After Coordinating Races For Decades

Marathon racer Meb Keflezighi celebrating after his big win. (WBZ-TV)

McGillivray is talking about American marathoner Meb Keflezighi, the first American to win the Boston Marathon this century.

McGillivray says it was bit surreal to be part of the filming for this movie.

When McGillivray was younger, he knew he wanted to be part of the marathon. Now, he is a part of what makes this race run year after year.

boston marathon 3 director Boston Marathon Director Featured In Documentary After Coordinating Races For Decades

Race Director, Dave McGillivray spoke on his role in the “Boston” documentary. (WBZ-TV)

“I’m a caretaker. It was here way before I was around. I’m just taking care of it for a little while and it will be here way beyond my time,” he said.

“Boston – The Documentary” is in theaters one night only on Wednesday, April 19.

To find a theater near you log onto BostonMarathonFilm.com

