WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets Recalled Nationwide

April 14, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Recall, teething tablets

WASHINGTON (CBS) – A nationwide recall is underway for baby teething tablets that the FDA says are unsafe.

All Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets made by the Standard Homeopathic Company are being recalled.

Full Recall Info

The tablets used to relieve children of teething pain have been found to contain belladonna, which the FDA says represents a “serious health hazard to children.”

teething tablet1 Hylands Baby Teething Tablets Recalled Nationwide

Recalled teething tablets (Image credit: FDA)

“There is no known safe dose or toxic dose of belladonna in children because of the many factors that affect it,” the FDA says.

Last fall, the FDA urged parents to stop using teething tablets. They have been linked to the deaths of at least 10 children.

teething tablet night Hylands Baby Teething Tablets Recalled Nationwide

Recalled teething tablets (Image credit: FDA)

Standard Homeopathic Company has stopped making the tablets.

Anyone who bought the recalled product should return it to stores, and contact their children’s doctor if health problems arise.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia