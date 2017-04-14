Driver Killed In Rollover On Route 24 In Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) – A driver was killed in a crash on Route 24 in Brockton early Friday morning.
A car rolled over and crashed in the southbound lanes south of Exit 18 just after 5:15 a.m.
“The crash resulted in the lone occupant suffering fatal injuries,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
Troopers shut down three travel lanes. Two ambulances are still at the scene.
Traffic is getting by the crash site through the breakdown lane. Procopio said drivers should expect significant delays.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.