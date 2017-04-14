NightSide – Steve Grossman on Improving Inner Cities

BOSTON (CBS) – Steve Grossman is the former Massachusetts State Treasurer, and the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee. But what has he been up to since he left the world of politics? Steve is now the CEO of the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), and spends his time working hard to help small businesses in the communities that need them most. He’ll be joined in studio by Hyacinth Vassell, the Inner City Capital Connections Program Director, and Jose de la Rosa, CEO of Guardian Healthcare and a former program participant, to talk about the work they do and the difference it can make.
Originally broadcast April 13th, 2017.