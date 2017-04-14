NightSide – Is Freedom of Religion Disappearing?

BOSTON (CBS) – Part of the reason colonists left England and other European countries to first come to America was to escape religious persecution. When the Founders established the United States, they were very careful to include wording that protected everyone’s right to practice whatever faith they choose. But as we strive to be more and more tolerant and inclusive of other religions, have we actually become intolerant of our Christian roots? One caller from last night’s show implied that a TV personality should not wear a cross over her clothes, as it promotes her Christian beliefs. Should public figures be allowed to display symbols or declarations of their faith? In trying to separate religion from the public square, have we become intolerant of peoples’ beliefs?

Originally broadcast April 13th, 2015.