Man Rescued From Large Hyde Park House Fire

April 14, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Boston Fire Department

BOSTON (CBS) — One man has been transported from the scene of a large fire in Hyde Park.

The Boston Fire Department responded to 36 Lexington Avenue at 12:10 p.m. on Friday.

According to officials, the man was a resident of the two-family home and had been taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Heavy flames could be seen in the back of the home as crews arrived at the scene.

(Photo Credit: Boston Fire Department)

A large portion of the fire was knocked down after a short time by firefighters, the Boston Fire Department said, though they added the situation is ongoing.

No further information about the fire is available at this time.

