Fenway Park Opens Early For ‘This Is Boston’ Workout

BOSTON (CBS) — An estimated 500 Bostonians filed into Fenway Park before sunrise Friday morning. They were up early for “This is Boston”, a weekend-long celebration of the city organized by Daybreaker and New Balance.
“It was really surreal,” said Emily Crocker, a participant. “We were in here around 5 o’clock. The sun started rising. It was crazy.”
The event started with a workout.
Half of the general concourse was dedicated to yoga.
The other half was set aside for “Kick it,” a 13-round fitness class taught by Eliza Shariza.
“It was an amazing event,” said Shariza. “Hundreds of people were here this morning and left smiling, sweating, such good vibes.”
After knocking out their workout the group moved inside to the State Street Pavillion to cap off their trip to Fenway Park with a dance party.
“We wanted everyone to take this into their day,” said Crocker. “Take the energy, the empowerment, work with each other like they did in class, and spread kindness.”