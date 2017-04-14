David Krejci Not Practicing With Bruins On Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins remained shorthanded when they took the ice on Friday for practice in Ottawa, as center David Krejci was absent from the session.
Krejci missed Wednesday’s Game 1 with an upper-body injury, a decision that was made during pregame warmups.
Krejci was one of just three Bruins to play in all 82 regular-season games this season. He finished third on the team in points with 54 (23-31-54) despite a slow start in his return from offseason hip surgery.
There was some good initial news for the Bruins, though, as defenseman Colin Miller was on the ice for the practice. Miller was the recipient of a knee-on-knee hit from Mark Borowiecki in Game 1. Miller did return to the game after missing about 10 minutes, but his presence on Friday indicates the condition hadn’t worsened.
However, Miller didn’t last through the whole practice session.
The Bruins and Senators will play Game 2 on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.